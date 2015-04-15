Matrox Supports Next Release of Adobe Creative Cloud

Matrox Video will support the upcoming release of Adobe professional video editing tools, including Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe Mercury Transmit for Adobe After Effects CC, with the Matrox Mojito 4K monitoring card, the Matrox MXO2 family of I/O devices, and the Matrox Mojito MAX I/O card. WYSIWYG support for Adobe Photoshop CC will also be provided.

“Our upcoming release of Adobe Creative Cloud will fast-track innovative new features to the industry-defining Creative Cloud solutions, while introducing mobile apps that turn tablets into indispensable creative tools,” said Simon Williams, senior director of strategic relations at Adobe. “Our customers want the best tools available to make creative tasks faster and easier. Matrox’s solutions - now with support for the upcoming release of Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Adobe After Effects for editing workflows from SD to 4K - provide reliable and high-quality video options, to greatly enhance video artists’ overall experience.”



"The latest Adobe Creative Cloud software offers content creators a broad toolset for all aspects of post-production,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “Matrox products support that functionality with stable, high-performance hardware that helps them work with exceptional speed and flexibility across both Mac and PC platforms.”

Matrox Mojito 4K is a quad 3G-SDI, 4K video card for use with Adobe Creative Cloud professional video editing tools on Windows platforms. It provides 10-bit H.264 intra-frame rendering and enables realtime monitoring and output of video footage at resolutions up to 4096x2160 and at frame rates up to 60 fps (4K@60fps) making it ideal for full-res 2K, QFHD, and 4K workflows.

Matrox MXO2 and Mojito MAX I/O products provide broadcast-quality video and audio input, output, and monitoring to enable traditional tape-based workflows including deck control for frame-accurate batch capture and print-to-tape. They are also the only I/O solutions on the market that let users encode H.264 files for delivery to the web, iPad, and iPhone up to five times faster than software alone without sacrificing quality. In addition, MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and are still the only solutions that connect anywhere, Mac and PC, via Thunderbolt, PCIe or ExpressCard/34—with the same versatile unit.

Matrox products will be featured at the 2015 NAB Show (Las Vegas, April 13–16) in booth SL5817.



Price and availability

Matrox products are available through a worldwide network of authorized dealers. Matrox Mojito 4K is priced at $1,995 U.S., not including local taxes and delivery. Matrox MXO2 devices are priced starting at $449 U.S. Matrox Mojito MAX is priced at $995 U.S.