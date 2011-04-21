Metrics Seminars at CETW

Included in the conference track at the Customer Engagement Technology World (CETW) next week, April 27-28, in San Francisco is:

Measurement & Metrics of DOOH Networks: What Agencies & Advertisers Need to Know

• Advertisers, networks and consumers maintain a reciprocal relationship in which value must be exchanged by each and received by all for the relationship to succeed. Important factors for this success include proof of performance, audience tracking and measurement. What are the important considerations for making your DOOH media buy and how do you measure the success of your advertising dollars?

Speakers John Morgan of Retail Media Insights and Peter Bowen of SeeSaw Networks will give attendees the tools you need to maximize your DOOH advertising and media buy to better reach the ultimate goal – the eyes of consumers.

RIS Retail Technology Study

• Now in it’s 21st year, the RIS Retail Technology Study is published annually and presented in partnership with Gartner, the technology industry’s leading research firm. The study provides in-depth data and analysis that identifies emerging technologies and innovations, projects adoption rates, and purchasing trends throughout the retail industry, including store systems/kiosks over the next three years. Written and researched by Gartner’s Jeff Roster and RIS’ Joe Skorupa, Dave Weinand of RIS News will present the results of this annual study to CETW conference attendees.