Matrox Maevex H.264 Encoders/Decoders

Matrox Maevex H.264 encoders and decoders deliver exceptional quality AV streaming at low bandwidth over standard IP networks for display or for storage anywhere on the LAN. Maevex encoders, priced at only $999 US (MSRP), can be combined with Maevex decoders or a third-party software decoder to stream up to Full HD digital signage, education and training materials, camera footage, desktop screen capture and other AV content to one or more displays and to collaborative video walls. New at InfoComm this year, Matrox will demonstrate how Maevex encoders can record live AV content to network-attached storage (NAS) or network-shared drives at resolutions up to 1080p60. The zero-latency pass through allows realtime monitoring or connection of another device to stream at the same time as recording. Maevex units come bundled with Matrox PowerStream™ software, allowing for easy remote device management, stream switching and streaming/recording parameter adjustment, including user-definable bitrates between 100Kbps and 25Mbps. An API is also available for software developers who want to add Maevex device control to third-party applications.