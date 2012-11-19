Sennheiser Adds Assistive Listening Solution for ADA Compliance

Audio specialist Sennheiser has revealed its new EKI 830 bodypack infrared receiver, offering high quality audio with clarity for assistive listening, ADA compliance, and language distribution systems.



The new compact receiver features a 3.5 mm audio output for connection of standard headphones, as well as induction neckloops for telecoil-equipped hearing aid users. For easy ADA compliance, Sennheiser also introduces a new bundle—the USEKI830/ADA—which includes the EZT 3011 induction neckloop and the EKI 830 receiver.

The receiver is designed to offer a premium audio experience at theaters, houses of worship, government facilities and more. “With the release of new guidelines, ADA compliance of assistive listening systems has become increasingly important. The new EKI 830 receiver ensures that hearing aid listeners enjoy exceptional clarity and professional sound quality with an installed infrared system,” said Vanessa Jensen, senior product specialist, integrated systems at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters.

The design and user-friendly operation benefit both facilities management and end-users, according to the company. The two channel receiver (2.3 / 2.8 MHz) offers selectable mono or stereo transmission mode with automatic channel saving.

“The receiver’s ability to retain channel settings is extremely efficient for facilities management staff. Once the preferred audio channel has been selected, the receiver will hold the set channel even if the unit is turned off,” Jensen explained.

The receiver offers volume and balance control adjustments to meet the individual hearing needs of the listener. The 3.5 mm audio output allows connection of standard headphones or induction neckloops (both available separately). The included lithium-polymer battery ensures an operating time of up to 12 hours. The receiver is compatible with Sennheiser’s L300-10 charger, as well as the SI1015 and SI30 infrared systems.