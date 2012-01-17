Christie Brings 'Solutions' to Orange County

Cypres, CA--Christie has announced that Solutions that Rock, a free event introducing several of its new display solutions to organizations involved with professional AV rental staging, fixed installs and corporate AV environments, stops at Sound Matrix Studios in Orange County, CA, January 18 – 19.

The free event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. both days with Draper presenting the certified AIA training course from 10:00 a.m. until noon each day. Attendees will also enjoy free refreshments and gifts, plus a chance to win an Apple iPad. Along with Christie, local integrator Spinitar is co-sponsoring Day 1 with VMI, another local integrator, co-sponsoring Day 2.

Attendees will also have the chance to share in technology demonstrations and participate in hands-on learning exercises for each projection solution.

New for 2012, Christie is presenting multiple display solutions using its newest HD and 2K LCD platforms as well as showcasing its Christie J Series Xenon 3-chip DLP platform, which will display vivid images onto a 30-foot wide screen.

The Christie Spyder X20 multi-image video processor will control and manage the displays – including the stereoscopic 3D demonstrations. Also featured is the Christie Vista URS. This all-in-one matrix switcher accepts numerous sources in any format (from analog composite to digital 4K) and routes its sources to any of eight user-configurable outputs, each configurable for all analog or digital output formats.

Also on display is the new Christie Roadster HD14-J, which will be showing images in portrait orientation. Launched in September 2011, the Christie J Series features an embedded Christie Twist that enables warping and blending of multiple curved images faster and easier than through traditional, manual methods, without needing to purchase additional electronics cards.

Designed for multi-panel displays, Christie’s new FHD551-X 55-inch flat panel LCD will also be featured. To fulfill the need to interface with IT systems, Christie is demonstrating its network solutions with all projection and multi-image systems connected to, and managed through, the IP network – including wireless control of all devices. Christie AutoStack – a camera-based, software driven solution, used for maintaining projector alignment in multiple blend and stacked designs – will function across the network, offering a solution that manages both flat and curved screen designs for fixed install and rental staging applications.

To register for the Orange County Solutions That Rock event, visit: christiedigital.com/solutionsthatrock2012.

Following its Orange County stop, the tour visits San Mateo, CA, February 1–2 as part of the Emerging Technology Expo & Communications Summit (ETEC), presented by Snader and Associates Inc.