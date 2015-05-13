Listen Technologies TalkPerfect DX

The What: Listen Technologies Corporation's TalkPerfect DX Speech Enhancement System is the newest innovation from the ListenLoop line of products powered by Ampetronic.

The What Else: Based on proven, reliable and patented technology, the full duplex TalkPerfect system amplifies speech for both customer and staff in these environments while minimizing background noise and actively reducing acoustic feedback. The TalkPerfect DX Speech Enhancement System improves communication and also effectively increases the speed of transactions and boosts efficiency. Additionally, the system easily integrates with assistive listening counter hearing loops.