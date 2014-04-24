Listen Technologies ListenPoint 2.0

Listen Technologies Corporation has released ListenPoint 2.0, the latest iteration of the ListenPoint system for students and educators. This new release offers students and educators the opportunity to create enriched educational environments with an enhanced set of features, more flexibility, and competitive pricing.



ListenPoint 2.0 provides classrooms the ability to enhance lessons with music, sound effects, internet, video, and VoIP/Skype capabilities for virtual fieldtrips around the world. It also makes it incredibly easy to seamlessly integrate with Listen Technologies' Assistive Listening Systems, making it easy for students with hearing loss to hear every word.

ListenPoint 2.0 has a scalable system for every classroom, and systems can grow as a classroom's needs evolve. There are numerous options, whether it's a basic system, fully integrated, or something in between.