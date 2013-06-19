AVAD Delivers Commercial Solutions at InfoComm 2013

- AVAD presented attendees to InfoComm 2013 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL with demos of commercial integration solutions in the form of the Pacific Heights Hotel.
- AVAD provides innovative solutions to the residential and commercial custom installation markets. The Pacific Heights Hotel is a unique hotel-themed concept designed to exhibit commercial integration in a new style that highlighted leading solutions for retail, hospitality, quick service restaurants, bars and other commercial business categories.
- Visitors to InfoComm 2013 experienced interactive product demonstrations and information stations from among AVAD's catalog of more than 75 technology brands. They also discovered the complimentary design and collaboration services provided by the AVAD System Design Group.
- "AVAD is incredibly proud to consistently receive feedback from our customers and the industry at large—via awards and recognition—that reflects satisfaction with the quality and impact of our value-added services," said vice president and general manager, AVAD, Jim Annes. “InfoComm 2013 proved to be an extremely successful show for AVAD, Ingram Micro and our customers. On behalf of our network of partners and brands throughout North America, we would like to thank everyone who made that possible."
- InfoComm 2013 also marked the debut of the 2013 AVAD pocket guide. It's a free catalog in a small size and format designed to supply useful information on a broad array of pro-AV and accessories solutions that help professional systems integrators spec and source products directly from the job-site as well as in the office.
- AVAD provided a free battery charging station for electronics throughout the show to add booth activity. Attendees were also able to meet the company's leadership team and learn more about their investment in its services. These services include technical support, product trainings, marketing solutions, and more.