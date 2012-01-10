Listen Offers Webinar on ADA Deadline

Listen Technologies Corporation has announced the InfoComm webinar “Addressing the March ADA Deadline for AV Systems.”

In 2010 the Department of Justice amended the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements for assistive listening and other AV systems. The new requirements go into full effect on March 12, 2012.

InfoComm has partnered with Listen Technologies and Technitect to present the details of what the new requirements will mean to the audio-visual industry. Timothy Cape, CTS-D, a principal consultant at Technitect, and Craig Paller, wireless listening product group leader at Listen Technologies, will deliver the presentation.

The webinar is scheduled for January 10, 2012 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and is free. Participants who are CTS holders can earn CTS renewal units. Advanced registration is required; click here.

“This changes the specification for all audio systems, and assistive listening is now required for all public venues that offer sound reinforcement of any kind,” said Craig Paller. “This is not a product webinar in any respect. It's about the changes in legislation and what that means to our AV community.”

About Timothy Cape, CTS-D

Timothy Cape, CTS-D has been an independent consultant in the fields of acoustics, audiovisual systems, distance education systems, videoconferencing systems, lighting and related disciplines since 1982. He formed his first consultancy in 1985 and expanded that firm into the largest AV consulting firm in the southeast U.S. He then became a partner of his second firm which also grew into the largest in the southeast. He formed Technitect, LLC in 2004.

Mr. Cape is a recognized specialist in the field of audiovisual, distance education and videoconferencing systems and facilities design, and regularly conducts talks and seminars on the subjects both nationally and internationally. He is currently focusing his practice on AV technology management in the enterprise. He is an active industry advocate and a prolific writer. He was the founding author of the monthly column "Consultant Connection" for Pro AV magazine for over 5 years (over 60 columns plus special assignments). He is co-author of the book AV Best Practices: The Design and Integration Process for the AV and Construction Industries.

He is an InfoComm Faculty member, formerly a two-term chair of the InfoComm consultants' council ICAT, and was a former founding member of the NSCA consultants' council. Mr. Cape holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from the University of Washington in Seattle and has held the CTS-D certification since 2000.

Tim is also a member of the Focus Expert Network, an online resource for Information Technology professionals. Tim started his professional career in acoustics, and received recognition for 25 years membership in the Acoustical Society of America in 2008.

About Craig Paller

Craig Paller has over eighteen years of management, sales management and marketing experience in the professional audio industry. Prior to joining Listen Technologies Craig was VP, Worldwide Sales for Harman International’s BSS Audio, dbx Professional, Digitech, DOD & Lexicon Professional lines. Craig also held leadership roles with Shure, Incorporated and Electro-Voice, Inc.