Shure Introduces GLX-D Digital Wireless Systems

Shure Incorporated has introduced its GLX-D Wireless Systems, new wireless products that combine the technology of LINKFREQ Automatic Frequency Management with intelligent lithium-ion battery rechargeability, microphones, and solid construction.



The GLX-D Wireless Systems are designed for singers, musicians, presenters, and more.

Operating in the 2.4GHz frequency band, GLX-D Digital Wireless Systems are the first from Shure to offer the enhanced performance of LINKFREQ Automatic Frequency Management. GLX-D analyzes the RF spectrum, determines the best available frequencies, and automatically deploys frequencies to the transmitter and receiver. Additionally, in the presence of RF interference, the GLX-D receiver and transmitter will move together to clean frequencies with no audio signal interruption.

GLX-D Digital Wireless Systems come in a wide offering of traditional bodypack and handheld configurations, including vocal, headset, and presenter systems, as well as a new pedal-mounted guitar option. Ideal for guitarists and exclusive to GLX-D, the Guitar Pedal Receiver features an integrated tuner, easily integrates into any pedal board, and offers extreme durability.

Featuring a new standard in rechargeability, each GLX-D transmitter is powered by a custom intelligent lithium-ion battery for up to 16 hours of continuous use at full charge. The intelligent lithium-ion battery is good for up to 10,000 hours of use, or the equivalent of up to 2500 AA batteries, providing significant incremental cost savings over time. The battery can be quickly charged in 15 minutes for up to 1.5 hours of use, through a wide variety of power options, including USB connections. Additionally, the standard GLXD4 receiver features a detailed LCD showcasing the battery life status by hours and minutes.