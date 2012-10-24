Calibre UK to Launch New Products at ISE 2013

Calibre UK will celebrate 25 years in business by launching a series of new products at Integrated Systems Europe.

“The past 25 years have been tremendous,” said Tim Brooksbank, chairman, Calibre UK. “We are now firmly established worldwide as a leading manufacturer of professional image-processing technology, yet at the same time we feel there is plenty more growth to come.”

Calibre UK will use ISE as the launch platform for a number of new products designed to broaden its offering for the pro-AV and systems integration market.

Calibre LEDView530

Calibre HQView530

Calibre HQView325The Calibre LEDView530 is a flexible image scaler and switcher developed for driving very large LED screens from video and/or graphics sources. The processor has applications anywhere LED walls are used – from live concerts and corporate events to outdoor advertising and digital signage.

Calibre will also debut the HQView530 – which features similar capabilities to the LEDView530 but has a feature set more suited to multiple projectors – and the HQView325, which combines the performance of the HQView500 series with the added connectivity of the HQView300 series, at an affordable price point.

“Pre-show demand for the HQView325 has been overwhelming,” said Brooksbank. “By offering multi-region black-level correction and management, this four-sided soft edge-blend processor is suited to applications where multiple projectors are being used in rooms with low ambient light, such as command and control centers, visitor attractions, and simulation and training.”

As well as meeting with its global customer base at ISE, Calibre UK will host a press event at 11:00 on the morning of Wednesday, January 30, Stand 4-U64 where further details of the new product line-up will be highlighted.