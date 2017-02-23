LightWerks Joins USAV Network

USAV has added a new pro AV integrator to its national network, LightWerks Communications Systems, Inc. LightWerks is headquartered in California with offices in Boise, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay area.

For more than 20 years, LightWerks (www.LightWerks.com) has been designing custom AV solutions to meet the needs of corporations, educational institutions, and public-sector entities. It specializes in interactive technology, cloud-based conferencing, custom control systems, and high-quality AV products to improve efficiency, increase collaboration, and enhance presentations to help people communicate more effectively.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to join this excellent group of like-minded integrators across the country,” said LightWerks executive vice president David Riberi. “By linking up with USAV, we feel we can offer our customers high-quality integration services all over the nation, and we’ll have the benefit from the best practices shared among member companies.”

“LightWerks is a wonderful addition to the USAV team,” said USAV CEO K.C. Schwarz. “We are continually on the lookout for strong leaders who run influential integrations firms and I am confident Gina Riberi [LightWerks president], David Riberi, and the entire LightWerks team will bring valuable insight to our group. They also give USAV a presence in Idaho, which is a huge asset to other USAV integrators.”

USAV supports pro AV dealers of all sizes with two levels of membership. The USAV buying group provides preferred pricing and cash rebates for members buying products and using services from USAV partners. The integration services group provides the same purchasing power, and gives members the opportunity to participate in meetings and training where company executives from USAV integration companies and their teams can collaborate on business strategy, best practices, and market share.