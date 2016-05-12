LG to Show 86-Inch ‘Ultra Stretch’ Signage Display at InfoComm

The What: LG will show its new 86-inch “Ultra Stretch” (86BH5C) seven-foot-long Ultra HD digital signage solution at InfoComm.

The What Else: Demonstrated at the 2016 Digital Signage Expo, LG’s new signage display has a unique 58:9 aspect ratio format and unprecedented size, measuring more than seven feet long and a foot wide. The LG 86BH5C features immersive 4K Ultra HD resolution and LG’s Picture-by-Picture technology, which allows the user to divide the long, rectangular signage into four seamless screens in landscape or portrait installations.

Offering integrators a range of customization options, the monitor supports lateral tiling by linking together 1x4 or 4x1 landscape or portrait installations, and up to a 4x4 installation with a daisy-chain configuration. The LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor devices, distribute content, and update firmware. These unique features empower users to customize the display to maximize content and impact.

LG’s 86-inch Ultra Stretch Signage monitor has a host of other features including LG’s SuperSign media editor, which offers users flexibility and full control of their content. The program allows users to easily edit images or video clips of original content without the need for additional editing programs, resulting in a simple process for displaying and communicating content to the end user.

The Bottom Line: The 86BH5C is optimized for displaying dynamic digital content. The sleek display offers a host of interactive features, making it well suited for a wide array of installations including transportation, retail stores, banks, and museums.