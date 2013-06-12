LG – Out of the Box

If one should cruise by the LG booth this year at InfoComm you’ll notice that all TVs are not created equal.

For their first trick, the 72-inch Outdoor display will wow you with a brightness five times greater then a consumer set. It’s bright—like burn your retinas bright, like get a sunburn bright. The new technology that allows this (IPS for In-Plane Switching) will allow the TV to top out at a temperature of 230 degree Fahrenheit. This means you can see it in full sun and that blazing ball of heat won’t affect the life of the set.

Next up—notice those strange TV sizes? Not something we are use to seeing. This is LG’s Versatile Stretch Screen. At aspect ratio’s of 21:9 and 16:4, digital signage just took a new turn. From advertising to banners, they’re great for places with limited spaces.

Then there is the video wall. We’re seeing this everywhere at InfoComm, but LG is quite the contender with the slimmest bezel in the world at just 4.9mm.

At just a few feet back you barely notice that you’re watching many sets, verses one. We will continue to see sets like these dominate the digital signage market.

LG will leave you with a ‘taste of the future’ (Thank you Ted from LG for the slogan). Pictured below is the virtually seamless plasma display. Shown are 12 42-inch displays. You’ll have to trust me on this one. It was stunning.