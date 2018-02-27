Leyard and Planar Name Kathy Skinski GM of Broadcast and Media

Leyard and Planar has hired Kathy Skinski as general manager, broadcast and media.

Skinski has more than 20 years of television and digital experience, working with top media giants including ABC Network, Time Warner Cable, and CNN. At Leyard and Planar, she will create new opportunities and build on existing relationships with broadcast companies that seek to take advantage of Leyard and Planar’s LED and LCD display technologies.

“We are thrilled to have Kathy join the Leyard and Planar team as our broadcast and media market expert,” said Adam Schmidt, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Leyard and Planar. “Her years of hands-on broadcast experience are invaluable as we continue to build upon our longtime success in innovating the state of the art in broadcast and media display technologies.”