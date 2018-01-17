Level Up at ISE 2018: AVIXA'S Professional Development Program

The AVIXA Professional Development Guide has been compiled to ensure that AV professionals will have a full understanding of the expansive educational opportunities available at Integrated Systems Europe.

This is the second version published for ISE 2018. A final edition will be sent out just before the show begins and a printed version will be available at the exhibition. This version carries full details on the comprehensive training programs being produced by ISE co-owners AVIXA and CEDIA before and during the show. Plus, there are complete listings for the 160 sessions taking place in the three ISE Show Floor Theatres.

Find out more now and browse through the Professional Development Guide, and Earn CTS renewal units at ISE.

Tickets for sessions can be purchased from the brand new Ticket Shop on the ISE website.

User Experience: The user experience has emerged as the primary driver of success in project outcomes. As such, the User Experience track will help you to examine your work through the eyes of your end-user. AVIXA’s stimulating sessions will include highly engaging discussions, case studies and activities to propel you to create exceptional experiences with your clients.

AV/IT: The digital capture and transport of AV signals presents ongoing challenges and opportunities. Keeping up-to-date on the ever-evolving state of play in the digital realm is critical. In the AV/IT track, discover the latest in protocols and applications to keep you in the game.

Design: What makes a great design? Systems design is evolving into integrated experience design and the rules are changing. The Design track features sessions to help you develop better design strategies.

Emerging Trends: What’s new in technology, business and user culture? Join us for these informative sessions to keep you up to date and to stimulate your thinking as the industry evolves.