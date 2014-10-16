Legrand Brings the Funny to Meeting Room Makeovers

Legrand has launched a series of five short humorous videos that call attention to a serious issue – meeting rooms that are made less productive by tangles of wires and cables. The videos show a meeting presenter, flummoxed by the mess around him, whose mom suddenly appears and begins to organize the space using new Wiremold Meeting Room Solutions products.

“We know there are a lot of messy meeting rooms with tangled cables, work-around wiring, and duct tape on the floor,” said product manager Jeff McDermott. “We’re looking to help our winner get rid of poor cable management that gets in the way of productive meetings.

The video series accompanies the company's ongoing “Meeting Room Makeover” contest. The grand prize winner will be awarded a renovated facility meeting space with Wiremold cable management products as well as a new 60-inch flat panel TV monitor. The contest runs through October 17.