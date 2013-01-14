Lectrosonics Releases V2.0 Software for Aspen Processors

Lectrosonics, manufacturer of wireless microphone systems and audio processing products, has released V2.0 control software for the company’s ASPEN Series processors.



Featuring an entirely new and more intuitive GUI designed by Lectrosonics Senior Software Developer, Yuri Potapov, the V2.0 software is based on the Microsoft Silverlight platform and delivers a wealth of requested features and upgrades.

The new V2.0 software makes configuration of the ASPEN processors far more intuitive, according to the company. The dramatically re-designed software now provides full screen and GUI scalability with real time response. With this design attribute, users can take full advantage of high resolution displays for faster system workflow. Equally significant, V2.0 incorporates an integrated macro editor with ‘fast jump’ editing. This enables the programmer to jump easily from one macro to another for faster editing with full cut and paste capability. Additionally, the macro recorder is fully visible during editing.

Also prominent among V2.0’s many new features are its full system matrix visibility. Now, all cross points in all ASPEN processor units are fully visible and configurable from the master unit view—resulting in faster and easier system routing. Each cross point shows gain, mode, polarity, and mute state at a glance.

The V2.0’s new Integrated Command Terminal provides easy confirmation of control system codes while remaining within the software’s GUI. The new software also provides simultaneous project and connected system views, which facilitates easy comparison of a saved system file against the settings in a connected system. Now, integrators can use their library of existing jobs on the computer to construct a new system with part, or all, of their previously saved configurations—saving time in the process.

In order to provide maximum usability and the most intuitive means of configuring today’s sophisticated ASPEN setups, the new V2.0 software incorporates a variety of easy online features, including fast, free upgrades and online help. These capabilities ensure users will always have constant, up-to-date information and capabilities at their fingertips.

Gordon Moore, Lectrosonics vice president of sales, states, “Yuri integrated into this new interface virtually every request we’ve had from the field for desired features and capabilities. Aspen 2.0 allows an incredibly faster and much more intuitive system configuration. This new software functions the way one actually works during a system setup in the field—following the natural workflow for a DSP configuration. I’m using it now in my own church for real-time system control.”