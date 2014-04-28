Kramer’s ProScale Digital Scaler/Switchers Have Built-In MNEC Features

The What: Kramer Electronics ProScale digital scaler/switchers, the VP-770, VP-771, VP-773, VP-774, VP-773AMP and VP-774AMP.

The What Else: These scalers and switchers are all equipped with a built-in mass notification and emergency communication (MNEC) feature. This provides the ability to have an education facility, corporate campus, or stadium-wide emergency notification immediately displayed on connected projection screens and monitors.

One More Thing: Notifications include flexible options such as the inclusion of an audio alert siren, and the choice of displaying either a text crawler or a text window. The system can even have the Kramer ProScale digital scaler/switchers power up displays that are off in order to display these important messages. Messages with “Extreme” and “Severe” headers appear nearly full screen and cover any other content. Messages with lower levels of severity appear as text crawls along the bottom of the image. The system complies with the official national warning system standard in the United States, the Emergency Alert System (EAS), which works in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and a number of U.S. national emergency agencies.