Konig & Meyer's New Speaker Stands

The What: Konig & Meyer is now offering white versions of its popular speaker stand brands, including the 21460, 26735, and 26010.

The What Else: The 21460 speaker stand includes upgraded features such as high quality zinc die-cast clamps, large, fixed end caps to enhance safety and stability and an approved max. capacity of 110 pounds.

The 26735 speaker stand has a heavy cast iron round plate base and is perfect for smaller spaces with a 17-inch base diameter. It has a max load capacity of 77 pounds and a height adjustment up to 71-inches.

The 26010 microphone stand has a large cast iron round base and anti-vibration rubber insert for noise filtration.