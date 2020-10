The What: König & Meyer will show its new adaptable, secure, and durable leveling leg for tripods at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: Users simply attach the leveling leg to a variety of K&M stands or any stand with a leg diameter of 1.575 inches for stabilization. Legs are easily interchangeable by using the simple clamping bracket to attach. Use the red leg when caution is needed or black to blend in. When on level footing, simply retract the leg and use the stand as normal.