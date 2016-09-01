Juice Goose Names Three New Rep Firms

Juice Goose has announced three new manufacturers representative firms to support its power distribution products.

Sonic Sales, based in Carlsbad, California, headed by Josh Carruthers, will represent Juice Goose in northern California and the Northwest. Reflex Marketing assumes Juice Goose sales responsibilities in the metro New York area. Reflex operates from Franklin Square, New York and is headed by Bob Brennan. Warman Marketing is now working with Juice Goose in the Rocky Mountain region, including Arizona. Harry Warman and his team are based in Broomfield, Colorado.