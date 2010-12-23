Stinova and SpinetiX for Palexpo Trade Show Hall

Palexpo based in Geneva, Switzerland hosts about a hundred exhibitions, conferences, congresses and events of all types throughout the calendar year. It is one of the most important exhibition centers in Switzerland with its 7 halls and 102’000 m2 (1,097,520 sq ft) of covered surface. Palexpo welcomes every year over 1.35 million visitors. Over 75 large format screens are found throughout the Palexpo halls. These are driven by SpinetiX HMP100 Hyper Media Players and centrally managed by Stinova’s DMS software.

Stinova's DMS for VMware virtualization fulfills a key prerequisite for enterprise cloud infrastructure deployment. Virtualized DMS offers simplified installation and easy integration in Palexpo's dynamic computing environment.

“With Stinova’s virtualized Content Management Server Software we now have a better way to manage our installed base of screens controlled by SpintetiX HMP100 Hyper Media Players for upcoming events and easily allow us grow our network to any number of individual screens“, says Manuel Garcia, Director of Finanance & Technology”. He continues: “Besides the intuitive Browser based User Interface of the CMS software, we found in Stinova a partner who was able to offer a prompt customization to match our requirements within a very short time frame“.

Franz Hintermayr, CEO of Stinova added: “We are excited to announce the support of this large size Digital Signage network very shortly after finalizing our full support for SpinetiX HMP100 Hyper Media Players and introduction of our portal at www.spinetix.digital-signage.cc in November 2010. Our intuitive WYSIWYG composer and advanced content management solution simplifies the operation and administration of Palexpo's existing network and allows easy scalability to a larger number of individual screens”.

Echoing the enthusiasm of this announcement, Serge Konter, Marketing Manager at SpinetiX says: “For this project, the customer wanted an enterprise level product that was very simple, reliable and that is easy to use and Palexpo is the perfect illustration of how our players are seamlessly able to integrate for largersignage systems with Stinova.”

Stinova Ltd. is a leading German software manufacturer of Digital Signage software solutions. Stinova offers the most intuitive CMS software technologies that power the worlds Digital Signage networks. These core technologies address all aspects of Digital Signage delivery from stand alone systems to dynamic Digital Signage Networks. Find more information about Stinova products at http://www.stinova.com.

More information about Palexpo at: http://www.palexpo.ch