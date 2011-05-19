Projectiondesign Features Projectors at InfoComm

projectiondesign will be showing a variety of projectors at InfoComm, including the F35 wqxga projector (2,560 x 1,600 resolution), which was shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Install Grade Projector category in the 2011 SCN-InfoComm Installation Product Awards.

Winners of the awards will be announced at a ceremony taking place during InfoComm 2011. The F35 wqxga projector was designed for graphically challenging applications such as scientific visualization. Customer benefits include reduced systems complexity, low operational costs, and simplified integration.

The FR12 relocates the lamp from the projector to a rack-mount enclosure up to 30m from the projector head. Light from the RLS illuminates the projector head via a Liquid Light Guide (LLG).