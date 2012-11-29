MultiTouch Announces Fully Integrated Windows 8 Interactive Displays

MultiTouch has launched 42-inch and 55-inch MultiTaction Cell multitouch displays, fully integrated with Windows 8.



The new MultiTaction Cell 42-inch MT420W8 and 55-inch MT550W8 with Embedded Windows 8 on Intel Core i7 are the first large-format displays available with a built-in touch user interface — and the first to support simultaneous use of unlimited touch with hands, the new Windows 8 native pen-tracking and real-life object interaction.

The new MultiTaction Cell displays allow clients to use applications from the Windows 8 store, with both 42-inch and 55-inch models running applications compatible across smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop PCs.

In addition, developers can use their preferred development platforms using industry standard interfaces such as TUIO and XML stream. MultiTouch's own Cornerstone SDK is also fully supported.

With support for multiple simultaneous input methods and robustness in bright external lighting conditions, MT550W8 and MT420W8 are designed for education, retail and corporate use.

Features for Windows 8 offered by MT550W8 and MT420W8 include:

•Unlimited number of concurrent users and touches

•Ultra-fast 200-plus fps Computer Vision Through Screen tracking

•Windows 8 native infrared pen support for simultaneous pen and touch interaction

•Windows 8 native finger-orientation information available to applications

•Enriched Reality: Using optical markers (tags) for interaction with physical objects — available using TUIO or XML interface or Cornerstone SDK