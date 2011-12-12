BTX Features New Products at ISE 2012

BTX will feature a number of new products at ISE 2012.

The MaxBlox Solderless Termination System is manufactured with genuine Phoenix Contact terminal blocks for a reliable connection. MaxBlox reduces installation time and cost by eliminating the need for soldering or crimping, and the unique sled-type bottom allows these connectors to slide, snap, and lock into the patent-pending MaxBlox CD-MX915H hood for a secure cable-mount connection.

The MaxBlox family includes HD15, DB9, S-Video, and 3.5-mm connectors, and now the new BTX-MXRCA screw-terminating RCA panel-mount connector. The BTX-MXRCA requires only a strip tool and a screwdriver, and when used alongside BTX's other solderless connectors, labor time is reduced tremendously.

BTX's patent-pending ProBlox-D all-in-one connector system incorporates multiple data, HD video, audio, and control signals in a single connector. The system contains two Cat 5e connectors along with 16 HD video and 18 audio and control contacts — all field-terminatable. The addition of the Cat 5e components takes advantage of all the signals, including HDMI, DVI, and VGA, that can now effectively be run over one or two Cat 5e cables. The ProBlox-D connector system simplifies setup for AV applications in classrooms, houses of worship, conference rooms, or any setting where multiple signals of different formats need to be delivered to a single connection point. In addition to saving installers time during setup, ProBlox-D also provides non-technical users, such as teachers or pastors, with the ability to hook up to a podium without the need for technical assistance.

Additionally, with BTX's custom plates-and-panels service, installers have quick access to professional-quality plates and panels to meet the needs of many applications.