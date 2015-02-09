ISE Product Preview: tvONE HDBaseT Dual Input Module

Among the products shown at ISE 2015, tvONEwill introduce a new HDBaseT dual input module. The new modules for CORIOmaster and CORIOmatrix products add greater flexibility to the product lines by allowing sources to be connected to the main system from as far as 100 meters.

The 2-port cards utilize HDBaseT technology to accept audio and video transmission over single Cat5e or Cat6 cables. Digital high definition 1080p signals sent from HDBaseT transmitters can be accepted through the HDBaseT ports. In addition, the HDBaseT input module can be used to extend 10/100 Ethernet on the same single Cat cable. Using the Ethernet extension Local Area Network connections in the central rack can be accessible in remote locations where the transmitters may be positioned, making installation needs even simpler as only one Cat cable is required.

tvONE also provides HDBaseT output modules for CORIOmaster and CORIOmatrix products, allowing displays to be positioned as far as 150m from the processor.