ISE 2018 Product News: Luxul’s Wireless Access Points to Make European Debut

Luxul, innovator of IP networking solutions for custom installation professionals, has announced that the company will be exhibiting at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 (stand 1-Q120), taking place Feb. 6-9 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Center in Amsterdam. Products making their European debut will include the Epic 3 (XWR-3150) dual-band wireless AC3100 router with built-in Domotz remote management, Router Limits content management, Roam Assist™ technologies, and the XAP-810 AC1200 dual-band Wireless Access Point (WAP).

Sporting advanced 4x4 MU-MIMO (Wave 2) technology, the Epic 3 delivers wireless data transfers of up to 3100Mbps for fast streaming and bandwidth-intensive applications. The router offers a full feature-set, with an easy-to-use interface and capabilities that ensure optimal network performance, scalability, and security, including firewall, QoS, virtual local area network (VLAN) support, virtual private network (VPN), and more.

For integrators, the Epic 3's integrated Domotz technology saves time and money by allowing them to remotely manage and support clients' networks and all connected devices, eliminating the need for truck rolls and service calls. Integrators receive alerts when network issues arise, allowing them to take immediate action. Router Limits content management gives end-users control of their internet experience by allowing them to manage internet traffic, choose which devices can access the web, determine what parts of the web are OK (or not OK), and set the days and times the internet should be available. In addition, the Epic 3 router offers a built-in wireless controller featuring Luxul's exclusive Roam Assist™ technology. This makes it simple for integrators to set up more than one access point in larger Wi-Fi networks, while ensuring a seamless roaming experience for their clients.

Luxul's XAP-810 WAP features leading-edge 802.11ac 2x2 dual-band technology and 5Ghz beamforming to deliver data rates up to 1200Mbps and excellent wireless coverage for a world-class Wi-Fi experience. The WAP offers a sleek design that allows for unobtrusive mounting on a ceiling, wall, or other flat surface — making it a great choice for delivering coverage to smaller spaces. Installing the XAP-810 is simple, requiring only a single Ethernet cable that delivers both power and data through the integrated PoE+ port.

"We're excited to introduce our latest networking solutions to our European dealers," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "With advanced features like integrated Domotz remote management and Roam Assist technologies, the Epic 3 creates smarter and more reliable networks to improve the bottom line for integrators and provide a better experience for their clients. The XAP-810 is an excellent solution for outstanding coverage in smaller spaces and for clients on tighter budgets. ISE 2018 is going to be a great show for Luxul, and we can't wait to see our dealers and partners there."

For more information on ISE 2018, please visit http://ise2018.org.