ISE 2018 Preview: Video and Audio

As ever with ISE, there are plenty of new products from every sub-section of pro AV debuting. Launch announcements are coming thick and fast in the build-up to the show, here’s a selection of video and audio products set to hit the showfloor.

With a leisure and hospitality theme on its stand, Optoma will showcase a raft of interactive solutions along with a major new visual display technology for the company. This includes new 4K UHD laser projectors using the latest single-chip DLP technology. There will also be an expanded range of professional accessories on show, including a dome lens for non-complex mapping, a range of signal processors and standalone wireless presentation tool.

Visitors to Sony’s stand will learn more about the collaborative future of learning, corporate efficiencies and a display without limits.

Sony is showcasing its co-operation with The University of Wales Trinity Saint David to deploy education technology, including Vision Exchange, across the University’s different campuses.

In the corporate sector, the company will demonstrate how businesses can work together to schedule and monitor content across networked screens, projectors and display with the company’s complete room management solution, TEOS Manage.

Also on show is the bezel-less Crystal LED technology on an 8K by 2K display. The display offers corner-to-corner image uniformity for both brightness and color, and can achieve viewing angles of virtually 180°.

Leyard is set to exhibit the latest in its display innovations at ISE 2018, including a first-of-its-kind seamless LED touch-enabled videowall. Visitors to Hall 12 will be able to view the interactive Leyard LED MultiTouch, which the company says delivers ‘superior visual performance’, enabled by the patent-pending Leyard Pliable LED Touch Surface (PLTS) technology. Available in 0.9mm and 1.2mm pixel pitches, the company claims its proprietary technology ‘revolutionises’ interactivity for narrow pixel-pitch LED videowalls by offering a smooth and durable LED touch surface.

Allsee Technologies is exhibiting core ranges including USB plug-and-play displays, all-in-one network displays, freestanding digital posters, digital menu boards and ultra-high brightness monitors. Also on show are PCAP and IR touchscreens, 10in POS touchscreens, videowall displays and interactive touch displays. Allsee is also showcasing bespoke products, yet to be launched, such as ultra-wide stretched displays, hanging rod screens and advertising touchscreens.

Making its ISE debut is the QR24/110 modular two-way column loudspeaker from Alcons Audio. The speaker combines 1:1 linear and dynamic sound reproduction with superb intelligibility and throw, in even the most acoustically challenging environments, claims the company.

The symmetrical acoustic design, in combination with the wide, 110° horizontal dispersion of the patented RBN high-frequency drivers (up to 20kHz), is said to offer a coherent horizontal pattern control with seamless coverage. This widens the stereo sweet spot significantly for an off-axis positioned audience.

The 63SA-7HO.8 high-output in-ceiling loudspeaker from James Loudspeaker is a new full range three-way system engineered to accommodate the narrow 8in (200mm) ceiling beam widths found in modern construction. Designed for whole-house entertainment and home theatre clientele, the new speaker uses proprietary drivers, including a 6.5in aluminium PowerPipe subwoofer, a 2in midrange and a ¾in tweeter. Power-limiting circuitry aims for high reliability and performance for any application.

The Yamaha YVC-1000MS USB speakerphone – the company’s first product to be officially certified for Skype for Business – is designed to deliver clear audio to help ensure productive meetings. Yamaha subsidiary Revolabs is demonstrating the system on its Hall 11 stand.

Available worldwide, the microphone and speaker system is claimed to provide a scalable and flexible solution engineered to support the audio requirements of large meeting rooms, rooms with special table configurations, and even remote education classes or seminars within the Skype for Business application.

