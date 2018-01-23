ISE 2018 News: Casio Projectors to Showcase 4K UHD and Lamp-Free Innovations

Providers of lamp-free technology, Casio will be demonstrating its entire range of projectors at ISE 2018 in Amsterdam with its 4K Large Venue Series spearheading the collection on stand 1-F120, where a live ballet dancer will add to the visual spectacular of the display.

The XJ-L8300HN is the company’s first 4K UHD projector, featuring 5,000 lumens brightness with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and is equipped with a DLP® chip to create images of approximately 8.3 million pixels. This is made possible because the four-megapixel chip has twice the amount of pixels than traditional 4K e-shift method, creating sharper, more detailed images.

After a successful launch in the Summer this year, the Large Venue Series has been particularly popular with higher education and schools looking to introduce 4K UHD to larger audiences across their halls and lecture theatres. The demand for projectors in education remains high, as Casio’s Business Development Manager, John Dykes, explains: “We’ve seen a continued level of growth in our lamp-free projectors this year, especially with our Core Series due to its competitive price point and brightness of up to 3,500 lumens brightness – making it ideal for classrooms and smaller seminar rooms. The 4K XJ-L8300HN will be on display so that integrators can see the performance of its lamp-free design at this high resolution.”