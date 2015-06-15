iRoom to Launch iBezel iPad Docking Station

The iPad has become the favorite device for automation control, and for good reason: iPad apps have the ability to provide feature-rich, customized, and intuitive interfaces for users. But even an iPad app can sometimes be cumbersome to operate an automation system because of the need to “wake it up,” navigate to the control app, and find the control.

With iRoom’s iBezel, users can decide where immediate access to their favorite commands is needed. Select functions and set quick access buttons on the iDock. Through the intuitive programming and integration of the major home control systems (Control4, Crestron, AMX, RTI, Gira Homeserver), the new iBezel will grant quick and easy access to users’ most-used functions at any time. Lighting, audio, video, home security, HVAC, and much more can be controlled with the touch of a button.

The elegant design of the independently programmable keypad that is incorporated into the glass bezel will give the iDock even more advantages besides its touchcode security features.

“A common criticism of using the iPad is that it needs to ‘wake up’ and you need to navigate to the control app before you can do anything with it,” said Marc Hofer, CEO and founder of iRoom. “The iBezel adds eight hard buttons on the exterior of the dock, which means installers can program the most common functions into the product to provide immediate access to the lights, AV systems, HVAC, whatever you like.”

The iBezel’s buttons are all customizable in terms of the icon used and can be programmed easily using a simple list within the control app, which looks just like the systems found within an Apple product. The buttons can link to major third-party control systems, or act completely independently and control any IP-addressable product via its open-system architecture, effectively making the product an automation platform in its own right.

“It’s of course important that we can integrate with the major automation platforms; however, we are very excited about the iBezel’s ability to create a control network of its own, which we feel opens up a whole new affordable route for smaller-scale apartments and houses, and delivers a system that can genuinely target the middle market around the globe,” Hofer said. “Basically it changes the product from a very nice accessory, to an essential part of the control network.”

With a launch in June 2015, the product will be able to control 17 pre-programmed IP protocols.

“The product also has a proximity sensor and installers can program what happens when the user comes near, and the installer can also save and export to the cloud a copy of the protocols for each project, so an easily accessible backup is available should the customer manage to make a mess of things,” Hofer said.

Available in black and white for iPad Air 1 and 2, it can still be locked and delivers the same mounting, charging, and aesthetic advantages already established as key features.