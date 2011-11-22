Noventri Launches Digital Menu Boards at Verizon Center

Noventri has announced that Verizon Center restaurants such as Papa John’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hard Times Café and Greene Turtle now provide easier food selection with the installation of Noventri digital menu boards.

Noventri worked with Aramark, the Verizon Center’s concessions partner, to replace static menu boards with digital menu boards in all dining locations on the main concourse and level 400 of the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C. The installation included 40 screens and players by Noventri. Noventri created all menu board content and is currently managing menu content for the Verizon Center.

Noventri provides digital signage and digital menu boards at other Aramark locations, including: Minute Maid Park, Greater Columbus Convention Center, Citizens Bank Park, M&T Bank Stadium, Pennsylvania Convention Center, Fenway Park, and Kansas City Convention Center.