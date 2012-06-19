Wireless Ronin Panel at Automotive Customer Centricity Summit

Wireless Ronin Technologies, Inc. will moderate an industry panel at the Automotive Customer Centricity Summit. Hosted by Thought Leadership Summits, the event will be held at The Ritz Carlton in Marina Del Rey, California on Tuesday, June 19, 2012.

Alan Buterbaugh, Wireless Ronin’s SVP, Content Engineering and GM, will moderate the panel, which includes executives from auto manufacturing companies including Chrysler, Ford Direct, Sage Automotive Group, and Volvo Trucks.

Buterbaugh will lead the panel through several topics to include creating trust between customers and dealership personnel, continuing the brand momentum created outside of the dealership and facilitating an expedited dealership sales experience that aligns with customer expectations. This panel of OEM's and dealers will discuss their opinions, strategies, and tactics for satisfying the in-dealership demands of today's informed and typically time-starved customers seeking a different shopping and ownership experience.

The Automotive Customer Centricity Summit will focus on how these brands are executing effective CRM practices by placing the customer at the center of their showroom marketing strategy, delivering value to empowered consumers, and turning customers into brand advocates. A few of the topics to be covered include:

•Subaru’s focus on creating and leveraging brand advocates

•American Honda Finance’s integration of captive finance in the loyalty equation

•Larry H. Miller Group’s view on digital marketing’s ability to increase sales

•Paragon Honda’s utilization of service marketing

•Toyota and their dealers’ collaborative Owner Communication Program