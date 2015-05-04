InfoComm Sneak Peaks, Week of April 27, 2015

InfoComm is quickly approaching, and while companies are busy preparing for their training sessions, booths, etc., here at SCN we're turning our attention to the technology. Each week, SCN will highlight a list of products you should expect to see at InfoComm 2015 (held June 15 to 19, 2015 in Orlando, FL).



Highlights from the week of April 27th included:

Christie D Series

The Christie D Series is one of the brightest single-lamp projectors on the market offering XGA, WXGA, and WUXGA high resolution.

Advantech DS-370

Advantech's DS-370 is a powerful, fanless signage player powered by an Intel Celeron J1900 Quad-core processor.

Prysm Cascade 85 and 65

Like the Cascade 190 and 117, the Cascade 85 and 65 are powered by Synthesis, Prysm's highly intuitive and easy-to-use collaboration system.

Chief Fusion Wall Mounts

This new fixed and tilt mount still includes the hallmark 4 Cs of Fusion—including Centerless lateral shift, ControlZone height and roll adjustment, Centris low profile tilt and ClickConnect tool-free latching.

Vaddio AV Bridge Matrix Pro

Vaddio's AV Bridge Matrix Pro is a full AV room solution for USB/IP-based applications based on Vaddio's award-winning AV Bridge and EasyUSB technology.

iRoom iBezel

With iRoom iBezel users decide where immediate access to their favorite controls is needed.

IHSE 480 XV

The IHSE 480 series of draco compact matrix switchers are now available in an XV (eXtreme Velocity) fiber optic version supporting video resolutions up to 4K.

Casio EcoLite Lampfree Projector

The EcoLite XJ-V1 projector provides educators and business professionals with the ability to enjoy many of the benefits of Casio's LampFree projectors in a budget friendly package.

Zigen ZIG-RXAV-100

Zigen's ZIG-RXAV-100 HDBaseT RX Receiver comes with built-in 20W per channel stereo amp over single CAT5e/6/7, 100m, 48V IEEE POE, 4K, 4K UHD Scaler, IR, RS232, 3D, and WebOS Addressable.

Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console

The Roland M-5000 Live Mixing Console is the first product based on the O.H.R.C.A. platform, which opens a new generation of live sound solutions for audio professionals.

Blackmagic Smart Videohub

Blackmagic Design has announced Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, a new mixed format SD, HD, and Ultra HD router that features full re-synchronization on every input for completely clean switches between non synchronized router crosspoints.

Symetrix SymNet Composer Third-Party Integration and Control Options

Symetrix is preparing a comprehensive showcase of the latest developments in its acclaimed SymNet DSP family for this year— InfoComm exhibition.

Nanolumens Introduce Nanoclear

NanoLumens has announced its NanoClear display platform, a transparent visualization technology that utilizes state-of-the-art nano-optical particle diffusion, the new NanoClear display platform allows objects to seamlessly float in space.

Crestron DigitalMedia 4K Multimedia Presentation Switchers Expansion

All models of the feature 4K switching and scaling come with simple setup powered by new Crestron .AV Framework technology and has three versatile solutions to match specific needs.

LED3 Showcases Absen's A2 Indoor Tiles

Indoor message centers have become more attainable with the integration of Absen's high resolution A2 LED tile.



beyerdynamic Orbis Wired Conference System

beyerdynamic's Orbis wired conference system includes the Orbis MU 43 flush mount microphone units with separate CA OL loudspeaker module, the Classis RM 31 Q vertical microphone array, and the Orbis CU control unit.

TOA BG-2240D

The TOA BG-2240D provides an update to the company’s BG-2000 series of mixer-amplifiers.

Pakedge WK-1

The Pakedge WK-1 is an enterprise-grade 802.11ac wireless access point.

Barco X Series

Barco X series is a new range of high-resolution indoor LED video walls.

Pexip Infinity 9

Pexip recently made available Pexip Infinity 9, the latest version of the company's award-winning scalable meeting platform. Infinity 9 introduces more than 30 new and innovative features across user experience, platform, and administration enhancements.

D.A.S. Audio UX-221

The UX-221 is comprised of two 21-inch loudspeakers equipped with 6-inch voice coils and offers a power handling capacity of 2 x 2000 W RMS.

Hitachi PTZ Series

The Hitachi PTZ Series is a line of full-HD cameras.

Earthworks IMB and IMBL Boundary Microphones

Earthworks' IMB & IMBL Boundary Installation Microphones are designed for permanent installation. The phantom-powered IMB & IMBL Boundary Microphones offer exceptional speech intelligibility and discreet appearance for table and ceiling installations.

Yamaha TF Series Digital Consoles

With the launch of its new TF series, Yamaha has reimagined mixing, offering advanced features and renowned Yamaha reliability at an exceptional price point to an even wider range of users.



Matrox Maevex

The Matrox Maevex video distribution over IP solution consists of the Maevex 5100 Series encoders and decoders that can extend or record up to 1080p60 video and audio over a standard IP network at user-defined low bit rates for excellent quality and minimal network bandwidth consumption.

Meyer Sound Intros MAPP XT

Meyer Sound's MAPP XT shows the maximum levels to which Meyer Sound loudspeaker systems can be driven while maintaining linear performance, empowering customers to specify high-performance systems that reflect the needs of their shows.

Mackie My Fader Updates

Mackie has announced a major update to the My Fader control app, which delivers powerful, pocketable control over Mackie DL32R, DL1608 and DL806 digital mixers. Designed for iPhone and iPod touch, My Fader v3.0 is ideal for on-stage performers controlling their own monitors or engineers who need quick mobile control over any mix. The new version includes a new updated user interface and an expanded feature set for additional control on-stage or off.



Thinklogical TLX Series Matrix Switches and Extenders

Thinklogical's new TLX Series matrix switches and extenders will be showcased at InfoComm 2015, June 17-19, in Orlando, FL, at the Thinklogical booth # 3479.