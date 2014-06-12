InfoComm Event: Net Neutrality in AV

If you're attending InfoComm next week, be sure to stop by an exclusive discussion on Net Neutrality taking place at the show.

On Wednesday June 18, Josh Srago of SoundReason.org and ICS Integrated Communication Systems will host the discussion. Srago will be joined by Robb Woods of Blue Jeans, Simon Dudley of Lifesize, and Bob Romano of Avaya, with the possibility of additional special guests.

Tune in live on YouTube from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm, or check it out at avnation.tv later as they examine what the currently proposed FCC Net Neutrality rules are, clarify Section 706 vs. Title II, and examine the impact of the FCC’s proposed rules for Net Neutrality to the AV industry.