Brawn, Minihan Awarded by InfoComm

InfoComm International has presented its Young AV Professionals Award to Christina Minihan, CTS, of Visix digital signage and Jonathan Brawn, CTS, ISF, ISF-C, DSCE, of Brawn Consulting. The awards were presented at the InfoComm 100, a conference designed to bring together top AV industry thought leaders and volunteers, October 11-12, in Reston, Virginia.

“Jonathan Brawn and Christina Minihan are rising stars in the AV industry,” said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., Executive Director, InfoComm International. “InfoComm and the AV industry are pleased with all these young leaders have accomplished.”

The Young AV Award was created by InfoComm to recognize up-and-coming professionals in the audiovisual industry. These award winners are held in the highest esteem by their AV industry colleagues of all ages.

Jonathan Brawn, CTS, DSCE, DSDE, DSNE, ISF-C is co-principal of Brawn Consulting LLC, an audio visual and IT consulting, educational development, and market intelligence firm with national exposure to major manufacturers, distributors, and integrators in the industry.

In her role as Sales Engineer for Visix, Christina Minihan has created and streamlined business and technical processes that have improved performance within organizational teams, as well as improving customer relations and satisfaction with discovery, engineering, implementation and maintenance/updates of systems. She trains Visix staff on software and hardware products, and has created a valuable documentation library that includes technical and instructional docs, as well as multiple system diagrams.

“I am thankful to be recognized as a young woman in the AV industry,” said Minihan. “I look forward to being a member of the next generation of innovators.”