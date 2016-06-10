InfoComm Booth is a Hub of Activity

There’s a new destination at InfoComm, specifically the greatly expanded InfoComm International booth in the Grand Concourse Lobby. It’s hard to miss the massive habitat, where this year several formerly separate meeting rooms and association venues have been merged. Together for the first time are a cafe, the International Business Lounge, a studio and presentation space and the InfoComm Store.

The development is a part of an overall initiative to connect InfoComm members with more opportunities to meet. “The new InfoComm Booth really reflects the more unified look of what is a more unified association,” observed David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO of InfoComm International. “It’s all together, which is what I think InfoComm is about—bringing everybody together to advance the industry. I really think it’s an outward reflection of a changing organization reasserting AV as an industry and reasserting the importance of our membership to the success of our industry.”

Sessions at the booth include free professional development consultations and a full roster of InfoComm Chats and scheduled Meetups on a variety of pressing industry topics.

The schedule for the final day of the show includes two more InfoComm Chats led by Brad Grimes, InfoComm Director of Communications. The first will be with David Danto, Principal Consultant at Dimension Data and Director of Emerging Technologies for the IMCCA, at 12:30 p.m. And the grand finale will be an InfoComm Chat with Labuskes himself at 2:30 p.m. Don’t miss it!

Stick around after the chat for a “Chance to Grab $4,000,” with a drawing at 3 p.m. on Friday. One lucky attendee will gain entrance to that trade show staple money-grab machine while dollar bills twirl around them on jets of air. “It’s a great metaphor for the success you can gather at the show,” mused industry influencer Matt Scott of Omega AV while he watched the machine do its thing yesterday. “By coming to InfoComm, you have the opportunity to capture success and solidify your position as a leader within your respective market segment or field.”