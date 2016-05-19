InfoComm 2016 Debuts Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion

InfoComm International will debut its Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion at InfoComm 2016, June 4-10 (exhibits June 8-10) at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For the first time at InfoComm, attendees will have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of a live event studio to see what it takes to produce a live stream, from content creation to execution and distribution. The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, presented by InfoComm, and content producer BeTerrific, will give InfoComm attendees an educational look at live streaming, content creation, and virtual reality, while giving viewers at home an inside look at the ins and outs of the InfoComm show. Attendees will be able to get hands-on with the production equipment and change settings during the live show, with the guidance of the BeTerrific team and exhibitor representatives.

Viewers watching the live stream on BeTerrific.com will catch all the action taking place live on stage, and a "picture in picture" window will allow them to get a behind-the-scenes look at what's going on in the control room area of the pavilion.

"Live streaming is becoming a popular avenue for organizations to get their name and message out to wider audiences in real time," said Michael Artsis, CEO, BeTerrific. "I'm a proponent of 'seeing is believing.' We will teach people how by doing. At the Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, attendees will get to see all the elements that go into producing a successful live stream from the gear to the production. We're really excited to introduce this very interactive and educational experience to InfoComm attendees."

After hosting a popular live stream at InfoComm 2015, BeTerrific envisioned an experience that would educate and inspire people. The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion features two stages - one where attendees can watch live interviews with a multi-camera setup or become part of the broadcast by controlling audio, camera angles and lighting levels - and the other where live seminars, workshops and work flow presentations will take place. Companies focused on content creation, live streaming, virtual reality 360 content creation, audio, lighting and more, including LiveU, Data Video and D3, will be on hand to talk about the gear and show how it works in a real environment.

"With so many solutions available, live streaming can seem overwhelming for customers. But there can be no question that live video is fast becoming a key component of every company's branding, marketing and communication mix," said Claudia Barbiero, director of marketing, LiveU. "This pavilion is all about demystifying live video distribution and teaching attendees how to produce and deliver great quality live video online to reach their audiences in unique and engaging ways."

"InfoComm is all about offering our attendees innovative technology solutions that lead to exceptional experiences. We always have our eyes open for solutions that are trending upward and capturing people's attention," said Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE, senior vice president of expositions, InfoComm International. "The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion will offer tech managers from corporate, higher education, government, houses of worship and the entertainment and hospitality markets the opportunity to discover new ways to produce and stream content to their audience."

The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion will be located in the Central Hall 2, booth #5860 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. To view the live stream online, visit BeTerrific.com. For more information on InfoComm 2016, visit www.infocommshow.org.