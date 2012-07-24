Display Systems Achieves ISO 9001:2008 Certification

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. has been rectified in accordance with ISO 9001:2008.

Certification to ISO standards is voluntary and organizations must complete a rigorous auditing process by an independent third-party registrar.

QAS International conducted the audit of Delphi and noted the company’s widespread dedication to quality. "Delphi Display Systems remains one of the top 5 companies of the 350 audits I completed in the past year," said Daniel Zehnle, lead auditor for QAS International and a former military and aerospace quality auditor.

ISO certifies businesses for their adherence to standards which ensure continual quality and performance improvements in meeting regulatory standards, business requirements, and customer satisfaction. Delphi’s ISO 9001:2008 recertification demonstrates that its internal quality management systems and procedures meet the stringent requirements of ISO and underscores the company’s commitment to continually improve its products, procedures, and customer service.