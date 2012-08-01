Wowza Media Systems Showcased at IBC2012

At IBC2012 in Amsterdam, Wowza will unveil the newest enhancements to its media server software.

The company says that the latest showcase demonstrates Wowza's ongoing commitment to industrial-strength streaming media delivery by further streamlining the any-screen media workflow and reducing the expenses that result from a multitude of client-specific platforms, adaptive bitrate technologies, and fragmented media players.

Wowza Media Server software's added functionality offers greater scalability, deeper viewer engagement, and more content protection options, with specific enhancements including closed captioning, multicast for Microsoft Silverlight, and dynamic overlays. In addition, Wowza offers a suite of free and premium AddOns, and a variety of licensing options: daily, monthly, or perpetual. There are even cloud options on Amazon Web Services and, coming soon, Windows Azure to get content producers up and running even more quickly. Wowza customers will have multiple tools to streamline their any-screen media workflows as part of prebuilt, preconfigured, and ready-to-consume services that dynamically scale to meet their needs.

New From Wowza at IBC2012:

Wowza Media Server Refinements

The latest version of Wowza Media Server software includes refinements to the Network DVR (nDVR) AddOn, an audio-only option for the Wowza Transcoder AddOn, dynamic overlays, additional content protection options, multicast, and more — all aimed at making Internet streaming cost-effective for the broadcaster while further improving the experience for the viewer. The software continues to offer broad any-screen coverage including Adobe Flash and Microsoft Silverlight-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple iPhone/iPad and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV with AirPlay; Android devices; Roku media players; and Internet-connected TVs; and more.

Wowza Media Server Premium AddOns:

• Wowza Transcoder AddOn allows the server to accept an incoming live stream in MPEG-2 or H.264 format and re-encode the stream in real time for single or adaptive bitrate delivery. Radio stations and other users can lower costs by choosing Wowza Transcoder AddOn's Audio-Only Option when using the Wowza Transcoder AddOn with streams that do not contain video.

• Wowza nDVR AddOn creates a single content cache for time shifting of live streams accessed by end users viewing via Adobe Flash HTTP Dynamic Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and Apple HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) clients. This reduces the on-server storage and setup complexity. Wowza licensees can now deliver live linear streams as time-shifted services to any screen — capabilities that have been shown to increase both viewer engagement and revenues. The Wowza nDVR also supports trick-play features such as live-stream pause, rewind, and resume, and enables content publishers and service providers to develop the kind of premium catch-up TV services that both enhance and individualize the viewer experience.