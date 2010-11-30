Fighter Pilot Keynotes NSCA Biz Conference

Cedar Rapids, IA — Commercial electronic systems contractors/integrators will get the tools and resources they need to stay afloat during this continued turbulent economy at NSCA’s 2011 Business & Leadership Conference, February 17-19, 2011, in San Diego, CA.

This year’s event features speakers who will inspire attendees to challenge themselves, their procedures and their profits. Taking advantage of the southern California location, NSCA will host a session at Miramar Naval Base, where conference attendees will learn firsthand how to apply military strategies in a combat environment for business success. Fighter pilot Patrick “Lips” Houlahan will lead the session, “Flawless Execution: Plan. Brief. Execute. Debrief. = WIN!”

Fighter pilot Patrick “Lips” Houlahan

Sharing challenges and solutions with peers is the most popular benefit of this event. Conference alumnus Jim Hendrix of Lone Star Communications, Inc. and Leslie Shiner of The ShinerGroup will share responsibilities for their session, “Brass Tacks and Bare Knuckles.” In this course, attendees will learn how to create a meaningful dashboard specific to their company and determine valuable metrics to focus on and measure for company survival, success and growth.

“During this time of economic volatility, it is more important than ever for companies to be aware of their financial, operational, resource and sales issues as timely as possible,” Hendrix said. “Sharing and discussing ideas with my peers to solve these challenges is what makes this conference a must-attend for integrators.”

Systems integrators are constantly seeking information to help them advance their business’ mission, goals and revenue. Additional speakers and sessions for the 2011 event include:

• The Sky is Falling! (Or Is It?) An Economic Outlook for 2011

Dr. Lee McPheters, a research professor at Arizona State University, will address sources of weakness and the potential for sustainable growth based on current economic metrics.

(more)

• Making the Most of Difficult Situations: Changing Markets, Changing Times

Garrison Wynn of Wynn Solutions will bring a comedic approach to evaluating the daily challenges faced by business leaders. He’ll show attendees how to find the ability to shake off problems and turn them into catalysts for success to provide immediate strategies all employees can use.

• The IT Way: Can We Really Learn Something from “Them?”



Presented by Paul Cronin of Atrion Networking Corporation, this session explores the success of the fast-moving IT world where margins don’t exist. Come away with an understanding of new revenue-generating opportunities and ways to diversify your business income.

Sponsors of the event include Atlas Sound/IED (host sponsor); SCN (co-host and media sponsor); AMX; BIAMP Systems; Bosch Communications Systems; Cisco; DoveNet; FSR, Inc; Herman Procurement & Logistics; InfoComm International; Lutron; Rauland-Borg Corporation; Shure Incorporated; SurgeX; Synnex Professional AV, Tannoy; West Penn Wire; and Wiremold/Legrand. The event is also endorsed by PSA Security Network and USAV Group.

The only conference designed specifically for commercial electronic systems executives, managers and business owners will be held at Rancho Bernardo Inn Golf Resort and Spa.

Registration for the NSCA Business & Leadership Conference is only $849 through January 5, 2011. After that date, rates will increase to $949. Click here for more information or to register, or call 800.446.6722.