Visix Launches Mini Form Factor Media Player

Visix has added a new thin-profile media player to its line of digital signage hardware. The new unit is designed for mounting to the back of displays and supports multiple content blocks, tickers and layouts.

“We continue to evolve our hardware hand-in-hand with our software applications,” said Tony Martin, chief operations officer for Visix. “This new player offers our clients a better solution for mounting players on individual screens and has more powerful playback capabilities.”



This unit replaces a former model and offers several improved features:

•Thinner form factor

•Faster processor

•More memory

•New operating system

•Smaller power supply

•Supports two add-on cards

Visix content management technologies are deliverable as software-only or an integrated product. Visix can provide imaged hardware or clients can configure Visix software on their own PCs.