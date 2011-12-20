Altinex Introduces New Transmitter Receiver

Altinex has introduced the TP115-201/202 Video+Audio+IR+RS-232 To Twisted Pair Transmitter/Receiver.

Designed for transmitting video (computer or component), stereo audio (analog or digital), RS-232, and IR signals over a single Twisted Pair-type (CAT-5) cable, the Altinex TP115-201/202 Transmitter/Receiver enable AV integrators to take advantage of existing cable infrastructure to contain costs while providing an effective means of distributing these signals up to 300 feet, making these units a great choice for conference facilities, lecture halls, presentation spaces, and similar venues.

With their compact form factor, the new Altinex TP115-201/202 Transmitter/Receiver are ideal for installation into areas behind desks, displays — wherever free space is limited. The TP115-201 transmitter provides buffered local outputs for both video and audio—with the local video and audio output in the same format as the input. This enables the presenter, for example, to have a personal monitor and loudspeakers nearby while the audience views a larger display and listens through the house audio system. When a local monitor is connected, the TP115-201 passes the EDID (Extended Display Identification Data) data from the monitor to the computer video source; otherwise Altinex' built-in EDID data is passed to the video source—thus ensuring a proper signal match.

The TP115-201 and TP115-202 support analog audio with RGBHV video and optical/digital audio with YPbPr component video. The TP115-202 receiver accepts the twisted pair signal from the TP115-201 transmitter and decodes the video, audio, and control signals for output to a projector, display, amplifier, speakers, etc.

The transmitter has a 15-pin HD female connector for video input (RGBHV or YPbPr) and a 3.5 mm optical mini jack for audio input. Local outputs use a 15-pin HD female connector for video and a 3.5 mm optical mini jack for audio. The transmitter’s female RJ-45 output provides the main drive to the twisted pair cable that is accepted on the receiver's female RJ-45 main input connector. The receiver also has a 15-pin HD female connector for video output (RGBHV or YPbPr) and a 3.5 mm optical mini jack for audio output.

These latest generation devices enable IR (Infrared) or RS-232 data to be transmitted bi-directionally. RS-232 data transmission requires the construction of a simple 3-conductor cable. IR transmission is easily achieved with the purchase of the optionally available AC301-110 IR Receiver and AC301-111 IR Emitter, which both connect to the control terminal block connector. The IR capabilities enable one to run their presentation either locally or from the display location. The TP115-201 and TP115-202 can be configured to transmit IR and RS-232 data, though not simultaneously.

Larry Drum, CTS, Altinex’ regional sales manager for the Central United States, commented on the versatility the new TP115-201/202 Video+Audio+IR+RS-232 To Twisted Pair Transmitter/Receiver: “The Altinex TP115-201/202 Transmitter/Receiver are outstanding tools for addressing a variety of audio, video, and data transmission issues in a presentation space. These latest generation Twisted Pair devices use an innovative, patented technology developed by Altinex that enables the transmission and reception of fully equalized computer video signals and stereo audio signals over long distances. With an assortment of LEDs and an illuminated Altinex logo to provide visual feedback for operational status, this transmitter and receiver pair make a compelling choice to address a wide range of presentation space audio/video transmission challenges.”