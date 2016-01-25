Higher Ed Digital Signage at DSE 2016

Digital Signage Expo’s 24-part Digital Signage Seminar Program at DSE 2016 will include an hour-long session titled “DIY Digital Signage for Higher Ed.”

Tom Ryan, Director of Information Technology, and Timothy DiVito, Associate Director of Information Technology for Rutgers University-Camden, will co-present a solutions-based seminar that will review some of the systems and technologies used by Rutgers University-Camden to provide digital signage to every classroom on campus using basic technologies already in use in Higher Ed – the majority of which are already present in most IT departments for “do it yourself” application across industries.

DSE Advisory Board members recently had the opportunity to comment on this topic:

“The best way to maximize slim resources for content creation is to reuse and leverage what is already being created.”

Cheryl Flohr, Director, Communications, Parker Aerospace

“We try leveraging a subscription to iStockPhoto or Getty Images, a huge help and a treasure trove of approved material in different formats. Corporate branding guidelines help minimize use or overuse of fonts, styles and image placements. Hiring people that are still attending college or fresh out of college not only makes staffing more affordable, but is also a great way to help young people begin their careers.”

Daniel Orme-Doutre, Senior Content Publishing Manager