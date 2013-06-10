AOPEN Showcases Interconnected Digital Ecosystem for Retail

The What: AOPEN will showcase an "interconnected digital ecosystem" with advanced solutions at InfoComm 2013 in Orlando, Florida, June 12-14.

The What Else: AOPEN's solutions include OpenSign, digital menu boards, smart retail showcases, and smart retail show windows.

AOPEN Marketing Manager Angela Tang said that with the majority of consumers now using smartphones, and shoppers accessing the Internet while in shops and on public transport, digital signage has become central to retailers' omnichannel strategy.

"Retailers want the advantages that digital can give them, and they know their customers expect instant information," Tang said.



The Bottom Line: For more in-depth training and education about digital retail solutions, AOPEN will also host two QEWs (quarterly engineering workshops) during the show.