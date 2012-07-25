MSU Deploys Video Projection Driven by Dataton WATCHOUT

Minnesota State University in Mankato (MSU) has installed a 360-degree video projection setup driven by Dataton WATCHOUT to add fresh creative possibilities to a key event space.

For this project, WATCHOUT was provided by wide-screen, multi-display and interactive audio-visual specialists, Show Sage.

With no fewer than 17 projectors being combined to provide a display canvas totaling 32,640 x 1,200 pixels, the Centennial Student Union ballroom at MSU uses WATCHOUT to control the content feeds for each projector, edge-blending multiple images together from up to 28 different digital and analog sources.

“As well as being used as a single immersive event environment, the ballroom can be divided into as many as five smaller spaces, depending on bookings,” said Terry Dahl of Video Services, Inc. (VSI), who installed and programmed the room’s AV system. “With WATCHOUT, event planners can populate this giant video canvas with almost any type of still image, animated graphic or video – all at their native display resolution and regardless of how much of the canvas is being used at any one time.