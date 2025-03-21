A Projection Mapping Quack Attack: PIXERA Breaks the Ice for the Anaheim Ducks Season

Quince Imaging turned to AV Stumpfl’s PIXERA media-server platform to provide the processing power for a new projection-mapping installation at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The visual display and design expert, based near Washington DC, was hired by National Hockey League team the Anaheim Ducks to design and integrate a projection-mapping system as part of a wider AV overhaul of their home ground, the 17,174-capacity Honda Center arena.

Quince Imaging’s brief for the Honda Center project was to provide the Ducks with a turnkey projection-mapping system featuring brightness and quality, as well as a rigging package, a 3D motion-capture system, and real-time data integration, explained Eric Gazzillo, the company’s VP of innovation, who serves as program director of a Quince Imaging team that installs, program, and supports projection-mapping systems across the NHL, NBA, and NCAA.

At the Honda Center, Quince Imaging deployed two PIXERA servers (running PIXERA Director and PIXERA control CORE licenses) with custom playback hardware, along with 12 Griffyn 4K50-RGB pure laser projectors, to deliver 4K video content from source to the ice.

Alongside the PIXERA media servers and Griffyn projectors (calibrated with Christie’s Mystique Pro Venue Edition software), Quince Imaging utilized a Ross Video ULTRIX-FR1 router, an OptiTrack motion-capture tracking system, and its own Zelus visualizer technology for real-time player and game stats.

Regular ongoing projection-mapped content comes in the form of 4K videos and effects created by the Anaheim Ducks and their creative team, in addition to real-time stats visualization provided by Quince and live real-time fan games on the ice.

