Rental Staging Roadshow Wraps Manhattan– Next Stop Toronto

On the heels of a highly successful Roadshow stop in Manhattan last week (the most successful and well-attended Roadshow ever)– the InfoComm/NewBay Media Rental & Staging Roadshow’s Toronto session is right around the corner. The Toronto Roadshow will take place at the Capitol Event Theatre, in Toronto, Wednesday, August 10, 2011. (2492 Yonge St., Toronto, ON)

At last week’s Roadshow stop in Manhattan, 200 industry professionals gathered to network, see new gear demos, and attend up-to-date, in-depth business and technical seminars from Tom Stimson and Andre Lejeune. Scharff Weisberg was co-host of the Manhattan Rental & Staging Roadshow, and the event– which took place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, drew a big and diverse crowd of staging pros, AV rental companies, and entertainment industry designers and producers.



The Roadshow covers the most important issues in both the business side and the technical side of the industry. The Rental & Staging Roadshow packs a ton of information into a single day. Here's a sneak peek at the Toronto show schedule for next week:

10:00 - 10:30am

Registration | Coffee | Exhibitor Showcase

10:30 - 10:45am

Introduction | David Keene | Executive Editor, Rental & Staging Magazine

10:45 - 11:30am

KEYNOTE: 21st Century Sales | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group

When clients ask Tom Stimson ‘What is the biggest challenge facing the audiovisual industry today?’ his answer is quick and concise. “We use 1990 sales techniques on 21st century clients and risk losing our sales channels to parallel industries.” Tom’s Roadshow keynote will deconstruct these outdated sales models and describe what we need - at a minimum – to compete going forward.

11:30am - 1:00pm

Networking Lunch & Exhibit Showcase Open

1:00 - 2:00pm

TECHNICAL PRESENTATION: Project Management for Live Events | Andre LeJeune, CTS | InfoComm

The successful execution of an event is dependent on many factors, including the client, the venue, the crew and the equipment. This presentation will provide an overview of PM principles to improve management of resources and time including Work Breakdown Schedules, Logic Networks and Risk Management.

2:00 - 3:00pm

EVOLVED ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTATION | Exhibit Showcase Open

3:00 - 4:00pm

BUSINESS PRESENTATION: R&S Business Survival Kit | Tom Stimson | The Stimson Group

Tom Stimson takes a look at some of the best practices and biggest mistakes of the Live Events industry. Tom will share some of the insights he has picked up visiting and working with staging companies across North America. Topics range from Sales compensation to equipment utilization and will highlight the best and the worst approaches in use today.

4:00 - 4:30pm

Reception & Exhibitor Showcase Open

PRODUCED BY: NewBay Media, publishers of Rental & Staging Systems, Systems Contractor News, and Pro Sound News