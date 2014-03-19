Almo Pro A/V Co-Locates for E4 AV Tour

Fresh off its first stop in Dallas earlier this month, Almo Professional A/V said it will co-locate with ISA International Sign Expo for the next E4 AV Tour event on April 23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. E4 Orlando will be held in conjunction with ISA Sign Expo, taking place in the same location, April 23-26.

“This is the first time we have co-located our E4 event with a major tradeshow and we look forward to connecting with those in the sign industry to share the value, benefits and profitability opportunities in digital signage from an AV perspective,” according to Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “E4 Orlando will include a digital signage keynote address, a full day of courses focusing on digital signage and information about Almo’s new Content Creation Services, and more than 35 audiovisual manufacturers showcasing digital signage products. We will also co-host a reception immediately after E4.”

Craigmyle added that the morning keynote address and afternoon panel discussion will also be available live via webstream so those who cannot attend in person can still tune in to ask questions and learn valuable information.

“We are so excited to have Almo’s E4 tour co-locating with ISA International Sign Expo,” said Lori Anderson, ISA president and CEO. “Dynamic digital signage is a growth area for the sign industry. Partnering with Almo’s E4 tour will bring integrators and sign manufacturers together to help both serve their customers better.”

Now in its fifth year, the E4 tour continues to evolve to meet the needs of AV resellers, integrators and consultants. As a one-day dealer event, E4 has traveled to countless cities to serve the product, technical and business training needs of thousands of resellers and installers while creating a forum for professional networking.

ISA International Sign Expo is an on-premise sign industry’s event drawing 19,500 attendees in 2013. Its exhibit floor exceeds 200,000 square feet of space and includes an area dedicated to this unique sector of the sign industry, ISA Dynamic Digital Park (DDP). In addition to education sessions within the DDP throughout the show, ISA will once again hold Dynamic Digital Day at ISA Sign Expo on Wednesday, April 23, a day of education for sign companies dedicated to dynamic digital signage.

E4 Orlando will include a specialized keynote address delivered by Gary Kayye of Kayye Consulting called “Press the ‘ON’ Button: Digital Signage is Here to Stay,” which focuses on how to get in on the ground floor of this explosively growing market. Additionally, E4 Orlando will include the following courses, some worth valuable InfoComm Renewal Units:

Content Creation for Digital Signage. Almo Content Creation Team

Power and Grounding Best Practices. InfoComm International

Don’t Be a Commodity: Dealing with RFPs. Stimson Group, LLC

Video Walls: A Start to Finish Guide for Success. NEC

Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems. InfoComm International

Demystifying Media Players for Digital Signage. Brawn Consulting

New A/V Integration Model. Stimson Group

The Art of “Techorating” with Displays for Commercial Applications. Brawn

Epson EIC Training and Event Epson’s traveling integrator certification (EIC) training is making a stop at E4 Orlando and will feature three customized sessions for attendees:

• Color Light Output - A New Industry Specification/Specifying Large Venue Projectors

• The Integrated Interactive System/Guide to Selecting Front Projection Screens

• 5 A/V Technologies That Will Define the Next 5 Years

E4 Orlando Details E4 Orlando is on April 23, 2014 at the Orange County Convention Center and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be an onsite networking reception sponsored by Almo, ISA and NEC Display Solutions of America immediately following from 4:00-5:00 p.m. It is an entirely free event, including parking, for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com. The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations and live Twitter updates.