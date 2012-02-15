Hiperwall to Showcase Video Wall at DSE

Hiperwall announced it will be demonstrating its advanced video wall control system in the NEC Display Solutions, TTUFF Technologies and Digital Signage Federation booths, at the Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas March 6 – 9, 2012.

Hiperwall will demonstrate for the first time its new product version 2.0 and software enhancements that are architecturally scalable and uniquely suited to meet the visual communication requirements of many diverse applications including digital signage; education and command and control rooms at government, military, utility and transportation installations; trading floors, medical/scientific imaging, aerial imaging, broadcast, fleet management, and more.

Used to view large quantities of information at a single glance on a “wall” of monitors, Hiperwall’s system features software that eliminates complex, expensive hardware and allows non-technical users to manage the display of a multitude of images, video and live data feeds at the click and drag of a mouse.

Ideal for command-and-control centers, training, public information displays and other military applications, according to the company, Hiperwall users can view communications, cable news feeds, live video, maps, remote PC screens and more on the video wall simultaneously in real-time.

Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices

Wednesday, March 7, 2012

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Moderated by Jonathan Brawn with Jeff Greenberg: This seminar and panel discussion are designed to help demystify the technologies that make up the complex world of video walls.